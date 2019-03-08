Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk sees warmest day for a month with sun predicted to stay – for now

PUBLISHED: 10:53 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 31 March 2019

Enjoying a run in the sun at Holkham Beach. Picture: Tanya Dutt

Enjoying a run in the sun at Holkham Beach. Picture: Tanya Dutt

Tanya Dutt

East Anglia experienced its warmest day since the end of February on Saturday, with temperatures creeping close to 20C.

Enjoying the sun at a Dunerunners event in aid of Caister lifeboat. Picture: Jonathan RingwoodEnjoying the sun at a Dunerunners event in aid of Caister lifeboat. Picture: Jonathan Ringwood

Friday’s balmy temperatures were surpassed across the region as blue skies and sunshine prevailed after a chilly start with ground frost for some.

The highest temperatures were recorded in Santon Downham near Thetford, which hit 19C – but it had one of the greatest swings in temperature, known as diurnal range, climbing up from -1.5C at the beginning of the day.

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, said sea breezes had kept coastal areas cooler and generated a couple of isolated showers in Suffolk.

Mother’s Day was predicted to be a cooler day, but Weatherquest said early cloud would break up to give longer sunny spells in the afternoon – and into the first of longer evenings to come after British Summer Time kicked in this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach peak between 10C and 12C, but will dip again overnight under clear skies to as low as 1C or 2C inland.

Cromer Pier in the sunshine. Picture: Karen HenryCromer Pier in the sunshine. Picture: Karen Henry

Enjoying the late March sunshine on the beach at Sea Palling. Picture: Nicole FitzgeraldEnjoying the late March sunshine on the beach at Sea Palling. Picture: Nicole Fitzgerald

Most Read

‘Best team in this league by a mile and top for a reason’ – City fans thrilled after win at Boro

Ben Godfrey celebrates victory with more than 1,300 Norwich City fans who made the journey to Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd

Drink driver caught speeding in town centre

A drink driver was stopped in by police in Gorleston on Saturday night. Picture: ARCHANT

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Onel Hernandez celebrates his winner in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One year on from DIY waste charges - what impact have they had?

Mile Cross Recycling Centre. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police appeal after Norwich girl, 14, goes missing

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to find Georgia Moore, 14, from Norwich, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police station could be knocked down to make way for flats

The former North Lynn police station, which could be demolished to make way for flats Picture: Google

Pub raises hundreds in memory of a former regular

Fundraisers from the King's Head in Norwich, present a cheque to Caister lifeboat, in memory of Dave Cleverly- who volunteered for the service, and was a regular of the pub. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘If you can get to it, you get to it’ – Zimmermann on the block that earned Norwich Boro win

Norwich City skipper Christoph Zimmermann gets a big hug from head coach Daniel Farke, following the Championship leaders' victory at Middlesbrough. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Are you eligible for a veterans badge?

Armed Forces Veterans Badge. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Adam Gretton For: EDP/DM Archant pics © 2009
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists