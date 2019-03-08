Norfolk sees warmest day for a month with sun predicted to stay – for now

East Anglia experienced its warmest day since the end of February on Saturday, with temperatures creeping close to 20C.

Friday’s balmy temperatures were surpassed across the region as blue skies and sunshine prevailed after a chilly start with ground frost for some.

The highest temperatures were recorded in Santon Downham near Thetford, which hit 19C – but it had one of the greatest swings in temperature, known as diurnal range, climbing up from -1.5C at the beginning of the day.

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, said sea breezes had kept coastal areas cooler and generated a couple of isolated showers in Suffolk.

Mother’s Day was predicted to be a cooler day, but Weatherquest said early cloud would break up to give longer sunny spells in the afternoon – and into the first of longer evenings to come after British Summer Time kicked in this weekend.

EAST: Highest temperature in the region today was 19.0C at Santon Downham - warmest day since 26th February. This came after beginning the day at -1.5C, creating a diurnal range of 20.5C!

Temperatures are expected to reach peak between 10C and 12C, but will dip again overnight under clear skies to as low as 1C or 2C inland.

