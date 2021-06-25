Norfolk weather: Chance of showers throughout the day

Published: 10:02 AM June 25, 2021

A Norfolk weather forecaster says we could see showers today but temperatures should get to around 22C on Saturday and Sunday.

Phil Garner from Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said: “It’s a bit of a cloudy and damp start to the day with rain coming in from the west.

"But the rain is expected to clear into the North Sea around midday.

“For the afternoon it will turn dry and brighter with sunshine coming through. We may also see one or two showers being set off later. Highs of 20C this afternoon."

He continued: “For Saturday again we are starting on a cloudy note with a little bit of drizzly rain. But like today becoming dry and brighter in the afternoon.

“Temperatures as high as 22C inland, with a north easterly breeze making it feel cooler on the coast.

“On Sunday it will be another cloudy start, there may be a bit of mistiness on coast. But for the bulk of the area, we should get away with a dry day."