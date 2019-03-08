Search

Weather watch: Abrupt change from scorching sun to downpours

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 04 October 2019

Flood alerts were issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood alerts were issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

The main feature of September was the abrupt change in weather type on the 22nd, an exceptionally hot day for so late in the season, with a maximum of 26.5C.

- Costessey meteorologist Norman Brooks writes a monthly look back at the weather in our region.

Subsequently the month became increasingly wet. The initial three weeks yielded a mere 14.9mm of rainfall, while the frequent downpours from September 22 to 30 measured a total of 82.6mm.

The monthly total of 97.5mm, although 179pc of average, was very far from being record-breaking.

In September 1968, most of Norfolk was drenched with excessive rains that gave most localities over 150mm of rain with totals across the city varying between 162mm to 179mm. The wettest locality in the county was Briston with a total of 209.3mm.

The sudden transition from a dry late summer to early autumn to heavy rains is a regular feature of southern European climes, with a subsequent, almost magical greening of the formerly arid landscape.

On September 25 the intergovernmental panel on climate change issued a raft of dire warnings on how a warming world would affect mankind in years to come.

Various assertions are made to quantify their forecasts, such as the "unprecedented melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets".

This melting is almost certainly mainly cyclic. Their statement that the area of the Arctic covered by snow each summer is declining is virtually meaningless, as almost all the Arctic is ocean covered by varying amounts of pack ice - not snow.

Marine heatwaves, an apparently new concept, are now becoming more frequent due to climate change. This phenomenon by its very nature cannot possibly be monitored on a truly global scale and some, at least, of these areas of warm water are probably caused by the quite common volcanic vents on the sea floor.

Sea level rise is quoted as being measured at 3.6mm per year. This figure, in spite of very sophisticated satellite technology, cannot possibly be taken as true figure.

On a global scale there is no uniform sea level. Gravity, tides, and atmospheric pressure and winds all vary the level of the sea surface which make a measurement of 3.6mm little better than guesswork.

One major fact that is constantly overlooked is the accepted rise in global temperature of 1.1C since the pre-industrial period is almost entirely due to the recovery of temperature since the little ice age.

This indicates that the rise in emissions of Co2 have probably only marginally heated the planet.

Statistics for September 2019

Total rainfall: 97.5mm (179pc of average)

Wettest day: 16.5mm 28th

Days with rain: 15

Coolest day: 15.2C th

Hottest day: 26.5C 22nd

Lowest minimum: 2.9C 9th

Average temperature: 15.0C (0.7C above normal)

