Heavy rain and thunder set to continue with weather warnings in place
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2002
Heavy rain and thunder is set to continue tomorrow according to the Met Office, with yellow weather warnings in place for some parts of Norfolk.
Thunderstorms could lead to heavy rain and flooding possibly causing transport disruption in Holt, King's Lynn, Wells, Fakenham, Hunstanton, Dereham and surrounding areas.
The Met Office says residents in those areas can expect difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures, with a chance of delays and cancellations to bus services.
It says there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded.
The warnings are in place from 9am tomorrow until 6am on Thursday.
Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Not everywhere within the warning areas will see heavy rain, rainfall amounts will vary from place to place.
"The rainfall could lead to some surface water flooding and disruption before it eases and moves south through Thursday.”
