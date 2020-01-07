Search

Warning of flying debris as Norfolk faces strong winds

PUBLISHED: 11:09 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 07 January 2020

Norfolk is under a weather warning for strong winds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Norfolk is due to be buffeted by strong winds.

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina BrownHigh wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

The alert warns of very strong winds potentially bringing some disruption through Thursday and covers part of Norfolk including King's Lynn, Fakenham, Swaffham, Downham Market and Hunstanton.

The Met Office say the public can expect "a small chance" of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, along with the possibility that road, rail, air and ferry travel will be affected.

There is also a chance that some roads and bridges could close and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

It also warns about injuries from beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

While the warning quotes gusts of up to 70mph in some parts of the country, Norfolk won't face the worst of the wind.

A spokesman for local forecaster Weatherquest said: "The strongest winds will be across Wales and northern England and the bulk for our region across Cambridgeshire and west Norfolk, where we're looking at gusts of 40-50mph."

