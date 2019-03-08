Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds set to batter Norfolk this weekend

A dramatic photo of lightning over Norwich. Photo: Brad Damms Archant

Summer is set to come to an end this weekend as the county prepares for heavy rain and unseasonably strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms followed by a warning of strong winds across Norfolk on Friday and Saturday.

The warnings for rain are in the west of the county from 00.01 on Friday through to 23.59, followed by warnings of wind across Norfolk from 00.01 on Saturday through to 23.59.

The warning states a band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms "has the potential to bring disruption" with large areas expected to see 10-15mm of rain and as much as 30mm in just a few hours.

Thunderstorms are expected to follow the heavy downpours.

The warning states: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

The rain will be followed by strong winds which are expected to cause problems, particular during Saturday daytime.

The warning states: "Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption, with gusts over 40mph possible quite widely inland.

"It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves, some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with some fallen trees possible"