Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan. ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk.

After the hottest ever August bank holiday weekend, with highs of 32C, some parts of the county will see heavy rain today.

The yellow weather warning covers western parts of Norfolk, including Downham Market and King's Lynn, and is in place from 12pm until 23.59pm.

It states: "Although some places will miss them, heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out in some areas this afternoon.

"Where thunderstorms do occur, torrential rain and frequent lightning is expected as well as a chance of gusty winds and hail here and there.

"A few spots could see as much as 30mm rain in an hour and 40mm to 60mm rain in two or three hours."

The warning adds that there is a "small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly" and "there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost".

Other parts of Norfolk set look to remain dry and sunny with highs of 31C in Norwich and 25C in Great Yarmouth.

It comes after the region's hottest ever August bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office reported a high of 28.6C recorded at Tibenham Airfield at 11.03am on Sunday, beating the previous late August record of 28.2C at Holbeach in 2017.

And on bank holiday Monday temperatures reached 32C at the airfield - but it felt much hotter inside cars, with some motorists capturing a temperature reading of 34C in the area.

The record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was set last month in Cambridge, with a high of 38.7C was measured.

This beat the UK's previous record of 38.5C, set in 2003 in Kent.