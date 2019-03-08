Search

Weather warnings as Norfolk braces for strong winds

PUBLISHED: 07:37 10 August 2019

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chalabala

Unseasonably strong winds and gusts of up to 50mph set to sweep across the region today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds across the East of England, predicting the region could experience gusts of up to 50mph.

The warnings, which are in place until 23.59 tonight, have led to several events to be cancelled and the Broads Authority to issue advice to boaters on the county's waterways. The yellow weather warning states: "Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption, with gusts over 40 mph quite widely inland.

"Gusts over 50 mph are possible across parts of central and south-eastern England, particularly in association with showers.

Because of the forecast conditions Houghton Festival, which was due to run from midday yesterday to Monday afternoon, was cancelled just hours before it was due to start.

Phil Garner, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said: "People have to be a bit careful with trees in leaf, the strong winds mean we could have branches down and if people are out their camping in nature, the strength of the winds could be quite disruptive."

Holkham Park and the cycle and boat hire will also be closed today because of the high winds forecast.

It will include the courtyard cafe, gift shop, walled garden and ropes course.

Both the Sheringham and Blickling Parkrun have been cancelled with others keeping an eye on the weather.

Boaters planning to make use of the Norfolk Broads have also been issued a warning as Breydon Water is likely to close for a time today.

The Broads Authority (BA) has warned inexperienced boaters to seek advice before heading on to the water, and advised people to stay "securely moored" to avoid difficulties.

A BA spokesperson said: "We are taking the unusual step of issuing advice for boaters this weekend following a Met Office severe weather warning.

"High winds with gusts of up to 50MPH on Saturday along with a risk of thunderstorms will pose challenges for even the most experienced boaters on the Broads.

"Inexperienced boaters should seek advice from their boat hire yards and Broads Authority advice is that you should stay securely moored to avoid getting into difficulties during very high winds."

Head ranger Lucy Burchnall said: "It is rare that we get these sorts of conditions during the peak holiday season and many visitors will be taking to the water for the first time on Saturday having arrived in the Broads National Park to start their holiday.

"We urge visitors to listen carefully to the safety advice given by boat hire companies and to take sensible precautions.

"High winds can make manoeuvring a boat very tricky.

"It is also possible that trees along riverbanks may be affected so we advise everyone to take sensible precautions.

"It is also highly likely that Breydon Water will be closed for a period on Saturday until the worst of the weather has passed."

Winds are set to continue into Sunday morning but by the afternoon the unseasonal weather is set to ease off.

Weather warnings as Norfolk braces for strong winds

