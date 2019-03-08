Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Weather warning for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:52 23 July 2019

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2002

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk.

The thunderstorms, which may include frequent lightning, hail, gusty winds and sudden downpours, are set to begin at 6.00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow.

The weather warning is in place for the north of the county.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: School closing early for summer due to heatwave

The Met Office has advised that there is a slight chance of power cuts, damage to property and adverse driving conditions.

But temperatures will not be affected with scorching heat on course for Norfolk.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far and Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said the day could see highs of 34C and "perhaps even a degree higher" in places.

By Friday it is due to cool off slightly with temperatures dropping down to the mid twenties, and the weekend too is due to be milder with the chance of a few showers and temperatures around 15C to 21C.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Woman, 18, dies following crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 18, dies following crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps.

Extremist shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he tried to behead fellow inmate with makeshift knife

The scars on David Sutton's neck 14 months after the attack. Photo: David Sutton

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Weather warning for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

See inside £800,000 terraced house in central Norwich

A five bedroom terraced house on Chapelfield Road is on the market with Humberts. Photo: Humberts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists