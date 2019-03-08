Weather warning for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk.

The thunderstorms, which may include frequent lightning, hail, gusty winds and sudden downpours, are set to begin at 6.00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow.

The weather warning is in place for the north of the county.

The Met Office has advised that there is a slight chance of power cuts, damage to property and adverse driving conditions.

But temperatures will not be affected with scorching heat on course for Norfolk.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far and Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said the day could see highs of 34C and "perhaps even a degree higher" in places.

By Friday it is due to cool off slightly with temperatures dropping down to the mid twenties, and the weekend too is due to be milder with the chance of a few showers and temperatures around 15C to 21C.