Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit East Anglia
Published: 9:09 PM September 5, 2022
- Credit: Met Office
A weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Suffolk with predictions of thunderstorms and heavy rain.
The yellow warning is in place from 8.35pm on September 5, to 6am on September 6, according to the Met Office.
The temperature is due to be about 20C all night across the county.
There is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and hail which could lead to delays.
Delays are also possible for train services.
The Met Office has also warned of short-term loss of power and other services.
Lightning could potentially damage buildings and structures.
And some flooding of businesses and home is likely, which could lead to damage.