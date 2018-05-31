Weather warning for freezing fog in place across parts of Norfolk

Archive image of Norwich covered in fog. A weather warning is currently in place PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A weather warning is in place across parts of the region advising people to be mindful of fog.

You may also want to watch:

The warning, which largely affects the western parts of the county was issued by the Met Office and is part of one which applies to much of the country - particularly the Midlands.

Motorists have been warned to expect slower journey times and possible delays to bus and train services.

The warning was put in place on Friday evening, but warns that fog could not lift until late on Saturday morning.