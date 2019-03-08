Search

Fresh weather warning for heavy rain which could lead to flooding

PUBLISHED: 11:10 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 27 July 2019

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant.

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant.

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A Met Office weather warning for heavy rain is now in place across Norfolk and Waveney for the entire weekend, with a risk of flooding and power cuts.

The yellow warning is active until 11.59pm for large parts of the country, including East Anglia, and some places may see up to 60mm of rain.

Parts of Norfolk have already seen heavy rain this morning and Norfolk Constabulary tweeted "roads may have standing water on them, and become slippery please drive according to the road conditions".

The warning states: "A band of rain will affect the area through Sunday, becoming heavy at times, with the added risk of isolated thunderstorms developing across northern England and south-west Scotland during the afternoon and evening.

"There remains some uncertainty in the location of the rain-band, so some places may see very little rain, but others could catch several batches of heavy rain. 20mm to 30mm may fall within two to three hours, with 40mm to 60mm in a few locations through the day."

People are warned that "there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded" and "there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life".

Cancellations to train and bus services are possible and there is a chance of power cuts.

It comes after the hottest July day on record in the region ended with heavy thunderstorms which left hundreds of homes without power.

