Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk

23 January, 2019 - 08:18
Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A weather warning for icy conditions on Norfolk’s roads remains in place today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk from 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 22) until 11am today (Wednesday, January 23).

The alert said that ice was likely to form on Wednesday morning, warning of the risk of falls on icy surfaces and ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Norfolk police had warned people heading out on to the region’s roads to drive carefully.

Snow and sleet showers hit the UK on Tuesday, including in some parts of Norfolk,

Dan Holley, forecaster for University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, tweeted that wintry showers - a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow - would continue to affect coastal areas, especially the east coast.

And he said there could also be the odd rumble of thunder, which could lead to the weather phenomenon known as thundersnow, which is when a storm involving thunder and lightning also brings snowfall.

Forecasters say temperatures could drop to -3 or -4 degrees celsius this evening.

The Met Office says, although the weather will warm slightly towards the end of the week, more cold weather is set for the weekend.

The spokeswoman said: “Gradually some slightly warmer air will push in for the latter part of the week, but we have a band of rain pushing in Saturday which will push much colder air in behind it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Revolting’ - Couple want to move after repeatedly finding human waste outside their back gate

Local residents along Brandon Road in Watton are finding human waste and huge amounts of litter along their gardens and properties. Steve Curtis with Maxine and Frank Hauck Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Revealed: How struggling enterprise agency Nwes paid public cash to directors’ firms

Former Nwes chief executive Kevin Horne hit back at the allegations. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Revealed: How struggling enterprise agency Nwes paid public cash to directors’ firms

Former Nwes chief executive Kevin Horne hit back at the allegations. Photo: Bill Smith

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man charged with possessing six-inch hunting knife at railway station

Watlington Railway Station. Picture Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists