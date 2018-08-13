Published: 3:21 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

After a patchy weekend of weather more rain is set to fall this afternoon and into this evening with a yellow weather warning still in place.

Showers within the warning zone will become more widespread and often heavy and thundery through the afternoon. They will be hit and miss, meaning some places will see heavy downpours whilst others stay dry. Lightning and hail may also prove disruptive #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/g7W7KW5uit — Met Office (@metoffice) August 13, 2018

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said that today will be fairly cloudy across the region with showers becoming especially likely this afternoon.

The rain is expected turn heavy and thunderstorms are likely in places across East Anglia with temperatures set to reach no higher than 23C.

Tonight is set to see a higher chance of heavy showers with the Met Office weather warning in place until 10pm, with the potential for flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

The warning states: 'There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

You may also want to watch:

'Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.'

The lowest temperatures are forecast to dip to around 13C.

Tomorrow is predicted to be a drier, warmer day with temperatures creeping back to around 25C at their highest.

It may be cloudy but some sunny spells will break through.