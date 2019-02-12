Search

Region set for 21c temperature swing

PUBLISHED: 07:45 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 25 February 2019

On a frosty day the most beautiful Mill near Bungay.

On a frosty day the most beautiful Mill near Bungay.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

As the region wakes to frost and sub-zero temperatures, forecasters assure chilly commuters the weekend sun will continue through the week.

The combination of frost, mist and bright sunshine created some fine views across the marsh as the sun came up.

Following on from a whopper of a weekend which saw temperatures climb to 13c on Sunday afternoon, Monday is set to beat the high with more sunshine and temperatures hitting 17c.

Forecasters at UEA based Weatherquest said: “After a chilly start to the day, it will stay dry with long spells of sunshine, and just some patchy high cloud. Highs around 17C in a light southeasterly wind.”

Monday night will see temperatures plummet once again, falling as low as -2 and bringing widespread frost to the region.

However once the early morning fog clears, the blue skies and soaring temperatures will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with early morning frosts making way for all day sunshine.

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses.

However forecasters warn the region to make the most of the remaining three days of sun because Thursday is predicted to bring fog first thing, followed by blanket cloud, although temperatures are likely to remain at a mild 10c.

Friday and into the weekend will bring much of the same, with the widespread cloud keeping temperatures as high as 8c overnight.

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

Officers are on the scene of an incident on the A11 Photo: James Bass.

'It's devastating' - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family's journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

'It no longer feels like home' - Family left heartbroken following thatch blaze

Richard Key, 76, outside his farmhouse in Mundham which he has lived in with his wife for 55 years. A fire ripped through the property on Saturday night. Picture: Joseph Norton

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

Officers are on the scene of an incident on the A11 Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It no longer feels like home’ - Family left heartbroken following thatch blaze

Richard Key, 76, outside his farmhouse in Mundham which he has lived in with his wife for 55 years. A fire ripped through the property on Saturday night. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It no longer feels like home’ - Family left heartbroken following thatch blaze

Richard Key, 76, outside his farmhouse in Mundham which he has lived in with his wife for 55 years. A fire ripped through the property on Saturday night. Picture: Joseph Norton

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Region set for 21c temperature swing

On a frosty day the most beautiful Mill near Bungay.
