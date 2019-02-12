Region set for 21c temperature swing
PUBLISHED: 07:45 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 25 February 2019
As the region wakes to frost and sub-zero temperatures, forecasters assure chilly commuters the weekend sun will continue through the week.
Following on from a whopper of a weekend which saw temperatures climb to 13c on Sunday afternoon, Monday is set to beat the high with more sunshine and temperatures hitting 17c.
Forecasters at UEA based Weatherquest said: “After a chilly start to the day, it will stay dry with long spells of sunshine, and just some patchy high cloud. Highs around 17C in a light southeasterly wind.”
Monday night will see temperatures plummet once again, falling as low as -2 and bringing widespread frost to the region.
However once the early morning fog clears, the blue skies and soaring temperatures will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with early morning frosts making way for all day sunshine.
However forecasters warn the region to make the most of the remaining three days of sun because Thursday is predicted to bring fog first thing, followed by blanket cloud, although temperatures are likely to remain at a mild 10c.
Friday and into the weekend will bring much of the same, with the widespread cloud keeping temperatures as high as 8c overnight.