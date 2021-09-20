Showers and clear spells in Norfolk and Waveney this week

Published: 8:27 AM September 20, 2021

Patches of rain can be expected today and throughout the week - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Norfolk and Waveney will see showers give way to clear spells this week.

There will be lingering showers across the region this morning as the remnants from yesterday’s heavy thundery showers are still clearing.

On the most part, light and isolated showers can be expected although many areas in the region will stay dry with sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Highs close to 20c with sunnier periods.

Overnight, mostly dry and lingering showers should clear from the region. Plenty of clear spells expected. Tonight will feel cooler, with lows of 6-7c in rural spots.

On Tuesday, there will be a misty and foggy start but this will clear to leave a bright morning that will stay dry into the afternoon. Patchy cloud will develop later on.

Wednesday will be much the same, but will be a touch breezier with highs up to 21/22c .

There will be some uncertainty on Thursday with a few spells of rain possible by Thursday morning. A cloudy start can be expected with patchy rain across region that clears into afternoon. Cooler and breezier in the afternoon, with highs of 19/20c.

Friday will be another bright and breezy day. The odd period of showers are possible with most places dry. Saturday will be much the same but by the end of weekend it will become more unsettled.