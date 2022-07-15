What are the weather records that could be broken next week?

The highest recorded temperature in Norfolk could be broken in the coming week - Credit: Archant

Forecasters are predicting that next week's heatwave will set a series of firsts. Here are the records you should watch out for to see if they are broken...

Norfolk's highest temperature - Marham on July 25, 2019, at 36.5C.

UK's highest recorded temperature - 38.7C at the Cambridge Botanic Garden on July, 25, 2019. The record before this was set at Brogdale, near Faversham, Kent, at 38.5C in 2003.

Having a picnic in the hot weather at Thetford Forest, from left, lilly Aldred and Jake Andrews from Swaffham; and Jack Voutt and Vicki Garrett from Watlington.. - Credit: Denise Bradley

EAST: Temperatures will climb this weekend and into early next week, with unprecedented heat expected on Monday + Tuesday. Potential to set new local + national records. Monday night especially warm with min temps >20°C in places, particularly NW of hillshttps://t.co/BSxTSIt3KG pic.twitter.com/DnewGHd3RF — Dan Holley (@danholley_) July 15, 2022

It won't be broken next week, but 1855 was the driest year in UK history, with just 786.5mm of rain.

Zoe Johnson, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, said East Anglia had already experienced the driest first six months of the year since 1996.

She added the UK could experience a 'tropical night' next week if the temperature does not drop below 20C.

People are being urged to take the red extreme heat warning seriously and to take steps to stay safe - Credit: IAN BURT

Temperatures are predicted to reach a record-breaking 40C over Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, with the first ever red weather warning for unprecedented heat issued by the Met Office for parts of England on these days, covering areas in west Norfolk and King's Lynn.