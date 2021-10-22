What will the weather be like in Norfolk for October half term?

Published: 3:39 PM October 22, 2021

The start of October half term will see the best of the weather in Norfolk and Waveney, which will get more unsettled towards the weekend - Credit: Archant

Half term is set to be a tale of two halves, with promising weather at the start of the week turning unsettled as the school holidays come to an end.

There are likely to be periods of sunshine and mild temperatures, but it would be wise to have an umbrella close at hand.

The best of the weather will be at the start of the week, so it would be a good idea to book any outdoor activities between Monday and Wednesday.

According to Weatherquest, Saturday will start cold but as the day progresses it will be largely dry with patches of cloud and light showers.

On Sunday, the morning and early afternoon should also be dry.

A weak front arriving from the west may bring showers drifting east, but most of the county will avoid the rain. Temperatures will turn milder with highs of 14-15C expected.

Monday will be breezy, with a westerly wind bringing sunny spells and scattered showers.

Warmer air from the south west will arrive by Tuesday, and cloudy skies will give way to moments of sunny spells. Mild temperatures will continue with highs of 15-16C. There may be some rain but much of the county will be dry.

Wednesday will be similar with breezy mild weather and sunshine.

Overall, the first half of the week offers mostly dry weather.

Later in the week, there are signs the weather may turn, becoming more unsettled and windier as the week heads towards Friday and into the weekend.

