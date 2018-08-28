Significant snow fall in parts of UK - but Norfolk gets away unscathed

Cars stuck in the snow on the A30. Photo: Matt Argyle/PA Wire

As snow caused chaos across parts of the UK, Norfolk has got away mostly unscathed.

Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

A yellow weather warning had been issued for Norfolk stating ice and snow was likely to bring travel disruption on Thursday night and Friday.

But those waking up in Norwich today will notice very little - if any - snow on their way to work this morning.

Adam Dury, from the Norwich-based forecasting service Weatherquest, said any snow that does fall today is unlikely to accumulate to anything significant.

Cambridgeshire is likely to see the most sleet and snow in our region, with south Norfolk also being affected.

But Mr Dury said: “[In Norfolk] it won’t be anything significant at all. There could be some snow flurries in the south of the region, but it probably won’t accumulate to anything.”

Temperatures are forecast to remain between 2C and 3C for most of the day, with rain coming in through the late morning and afternoon.

The Met Office’s yellow warning remains in place this morning across parts of Norfolk - particularly in the west.

Temperatures plummet

Elsewhere in England, temperatures plummeted as low as minus 15.4C (4.3F) overnight.

A pivoting system of wintry weather means much of southern England and Wales will wake up to more of snow after the coldest night in the UK since 2012.

An amber snow warning has been issued for an area west of London including parts of Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Buckinghamshire, with stranded vehicles and power cuts “likely”, and a “good chance” some rural communities could be cut off.

The alert comes after as much as 14cm of snow wreaked havoc in the south-west on Thursday.

Efforts to rescue motorists stranded on snowbound roads in Devon and Cornwall continued through the night, while hundreds of people were forced to find shelter where they could.

Meanwhile, persistent snow began to spread across the south east late on Thursday and flurries were seen all the way into central London.