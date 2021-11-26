Freezing cold temperatures could see snow in parts of Norfolk this weekend

Freezing temperatures could lead to frosty mornings and the potential for snow this weekend – but it won’t stick around for long. - Credit: Archant

Freezing temperatures could mean frosty mornings and potential snow this weekend – but it won’t stick around for long.

Norfolk is set for heavy rain, strong winds and cold nights on Saturday and Sunday, according to a weather forecaster.

Heading into the weekend, Adam Dury from Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, predicted a “restless” day on Friday, November 26.

He said: “It will be fairly cloudy into the early afternoon and gradually brighten up. There will be a few showers for the rest of the day and maybe some slightly gusty winds.

“Tonight, it will be dry during the evening temps will drop to around 0C, just touching freezing.

“We may get a frost in the middle of the night before temperature increase into the early hours.

“A few places might make up with a dusting off snow, but it will soon melt.”

On Saturday temperatures could reach around 6C in the far east, but only around 3C or 4C in the west of the region.

It will be a dry start and any frost or snow should melt as the morning goes on. But from midday onwards an area of rain will move down from the north.

Mr Dury added: “Currently, Norfolk is set for heavy rain and some fairly strong winds from around 2pm to 3pm.

“It will mainly be focused on the west of the region where gusts might reach 50 to 55mph. After that initial wind, broadly, the whole region will see gusts of 45 to 50 mph which will continue for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.”

As temperatures drop on Saturday night, the rain could turn to sleet and snow in some areas.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office in Norfolk on Saturday.

But elsewhere in the country a rare red warning is in place - for parts of north-east England and Scotland - as a result of Storm Arwen.

Communities have been warned that flying debris leading to injuries or danger to life is "likely", with people also told to expect damage to trees and buildings, public transport cancellations, road and bridge closures, power cuts and large waves.

In the early hours of Sunday morning in Norfolk, as temperatures drop back down to 0C to -1C, Mr Dury said we could be left with icy conditions.

He added: “Generally on Sunday most of the region will have a dry day, with a chance of a showers in the east.

“It will still be pretty chilly with temperatures reaching highs of around 3C to 4C in the west and maybe 5C or 6C in the east.

“It will be another cold night on Sunday. Temperatures will drop down to 0 or –1C. This could lead to a frosty start and potential for ice on Monday morning.”