Grab your hats, scarfs and gloves - you’re going to need them this weekend
PUBLISHED: 10:20 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 02 February 2019
Archant © 2018
This weekend is going to be a cold one, so wrap up warm if you are venturing outside.
With temperatures only reaching highs of 4C (40F) around midday today, the evening will be a bitter -3C (27F).
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with a minimum temperature of 2C (35F) and snow, sleet, hail and rain are expected intermediately throughout the weekend.
Meteorologist, Dan Holley said on Twitter: “Scattered wintry showers will continue to feed inland from the North Sea through Saturday and Saturday night - a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and occasional snow.
“Most places won’t see additional lying snow, but 1-2cm is possible very locally where showers are heaviest.”
A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
For a five-day weather forecast click here
A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY