Grab your hats, scarfs and gloves - you’re going to need them this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:20 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 02 February 2019

Temperatures reach the minus and snow expected this weekend. Picture: Archant

Temperatures reach the minus and snow expected this weekend. Picture: Archant

This weekend is going to be a cold one, so wrap up warm if you are venturing outside.

With temperatures only reaching highs of 4C (40F) around midday today, the evening will be a bitter -3C (27F).

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with a minimum temperature of 2C (35F) and snow, sleet, hail and rain are expected intermediately throughout the weekend.

Meteorologist, Dan Holley said on Twitter: “Scattered wintry showers will continue to feed inland from the North Sea through Saturday and Saturday night - a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and occasional snow.

“Most places won’t see additional lying snow, but 1-2cm is possible very locally where showers are heaviest.”

A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford Forest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

