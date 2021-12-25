Wet and murky conditions predicted on Boxing Day in Norfolk

A band of rain is set to reach Norfolk on Christmas Day night and into Boxing Day morning. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

If you’re hoping to walk off those pigs in blankets on Boxing Day, make sure you dress for the weather with rain and murky conditions expected.

A band of rain is set to reach Norfolk on Christmas Day night and into Boxing Day morning.

But the wet weather should ease a little later into the day, with temperatures reaching highs of 6C to 7C.

Weatherquest meteorologist, Dan Holley, based at the University of East Anglia, said: “It’s not the best of days but in terms of getting out and about, the later you leave it, the drier things will be.

“Although the rain will ease there will be a lot of overcast. It’s going to quite grey and murky for most of the day.

“Monday will probably start in a similar vein as well.”

Later on in the week, Mr Holley predicted above-average temperatures which could reach highs of 14C to 15C.

But this could be accompanied with strong winds.