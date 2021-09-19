News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Parts of Norfolk at risk of heavy downpours

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:23 AM September 19, 2021   
Heavy rainfall is forecast for Norfolk. Pic: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Make sure to pack your brolly if you are heading out today (September 19) as some areas of Norfolk are at risk of heavy downpours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for England, with the rain expected to start around midday and continue into the evening.

The worst of the wet weather will be in East Anglia, with as much as 30mm to 40mm falling in some areas.

Norwich-based Weatherquest tweeted: "An increasing risk of heavy downpours during the afternoon, perhaps thundery, with a risk of local flooding.

"Far east Norfolk and east Suffolk largely dry. Max temps 17C to 22C."

Dan Holley, Weatherquest meteorologist, added: "Area at greatest risk generally east of M11/A10 and west of A140."

The Environment Agency has increased its flood risk level from 'very low' to 'low'.

People are advised to continue checking for flood warnings in their area.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There is a small chance of localised flooding from those heavy showers."

