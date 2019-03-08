Search

Temperatures to soar to 38C across East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 07:04 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:49 25 July 2019

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach at the start of the summer holidays. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach at the start of the summer holidays. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Temperatures are expected to soar to 38C across region today - with the UK forecast to experience record-breaking heat.

A hot and sunny Gorleston beach Picture: James BassA hot and sunny Gorleston beach Picture: James Bass

The Met Office said Thursday (July 25) is forecast to be "exceptionally" hot with a chance of thunderstorms across the region later in the day.

The latest forecast for Norfolk shows that the mercury could rise to 31C at midday and continue to 32C at 4pm.

But Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said temperatures could reach up to 38C in some parts of East Anglia - particularly in the west.

Phil Garner, meteorologist, said a south easterly wind will cool parts of the eastern coast to about 26C during the day.

East Anglia is set for a scorching heatwave over the next few days, weather forecasters have said. People enjoying the hot weather at Lowestoft beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEast Anglia is set for a scorching heatwave over the next few days, weather forecasters have said. People enjoying the hot weather at Lowestoft beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He warned that the good weather will likely turn bad in the evening, with thunderstorms forecast.

According to the Met Office, there is a 60pc chance the mercury could rise above the current all-time UK temperature record of 38.5C on Thursday.

"It will get into the 30s across the country and reach the mid-30s in the south-east," Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

"If it is to get to 39C, it will happen somewhere between London and Cambridge.

"Temperatures locally could also break July or all-time records."

The Met Office warns that heatwaves are on the increase as a result of climate change.

The scorching temperatures gripping the UK and much of Europe come against a backdrop of global warming of 1C since the Industrial Revolution driven by greenhouse gas emissions.

Both Belgium and the Netherlands broke their all-time maximum temperature records on Wednesday, reaching 39.9C and 39.1C respectively, the Met Office said.

Higher temperatures are making extreme hot spells more likely and more intense, experts warn.

Tonight is forecast to be humid with thundery showers.

