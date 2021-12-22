Wet and blustery Christmas Day on the way

A mum and child battle windy weather. Christmas Day 2021 is expected to be cold and rainy, with blustery conditions along the coast. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

We may not be in line for a 'White Christmas', but another classic song of the season will still be very much appropriate this year - 'Baby It's Cold Outside'!

Forecasters from Weatherquest have said the region is in for a cold and damp day on December 25, with north Norfolk to be particularly blustery.

Adam Dury from the Norwich-based forecaster said highs of 10 degrees were expected on Thursday, and the mercury would drop as the weekend approached.

He said: "There will be quite a mild night on Thursday, staying mild for Christmas Eve with high of seven to eight degrees in the evening. There will be bits of brightness but it will be mainly cloud."

Mr Dury said we should also see rain and drizzle on Christmas Eve, which would carry over into Saturday.

He said: "Christmas Day will be quite a damp and cloudy day with highs around three or four degrees, and outbreaks of rain in the morning. It should be a bit drier in the afternoon."

He said the north Norfolk coast would also be blustery, with wind gusts of 35 or 40mph possible.

Mr Dury added: "There is a very small chance of some sleet in the far west of Norfolk."