'Plenty of sunshine' forecast for first weekend of lockdown easing

Published: 10:31 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM April 16, 2021

The new-look Tombland in Norwich as people enjoy being out and about as the Covid restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk is set to see "plenty of sunshine" on the first weekend since reopening when it is expected many will head out and about following the latest easing measures.

Temperatures are set to creep up slightly over the weekend ranging between 10 and 13C inland on Saturday and Sunday.

For those looking to make the most of the weather on the coastline, temperatures will struggle to get into double figures reaching a high of 9C due to the chill across the weekend

A Weatherquest spokesman said: "Friday, Saturday and Sunday look pretty nice days, staying dry with plenty of sunshine around, with some cloudy mornings.

"On Saturday morning first thing has quite cold temperatures picking up slowly, we should get to 10 or 11C inland, always a bit chiller on the coast around 8 to 9C.

You may also want to watch:

"On Sunday, this could be 12 to 13C and chilly on the coast where it will struggle to get above 8 or 9C.

"We are getting towards the end of season for seeing frosts. It is still common to see frosty mornings in early to mid April."

EAST: Another night, another frost - with Santon Downham falling to -4.5°C, closely followed by Woburn at -4.1°C 🥶



6 consecutive nights below freezing.



The average date of the last air frost in East Anglia is 21st May, but this varies (i.e. earlier) depending on your location. pic.twitter.com/5rWB9zd9Tq — Dan Holley (@danholley_) April 16, 2021

Meterologist Dan Holley said the east has reported some places have seen six consecutive nights of sub zero temperatures, with the coldest reported at Santon Downham at -4.5C.

On April 12, the first day of the latest lockdown easing measures, there were nearly 50,000 people in Norwich city centre - an increase of 444pc in footfall.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will be open outdoors over the weekend for the first time after being closed for more than four months.

Extra police officers will be on duty for the weekend, which could coincide with celebrations of Norwich City gaining promotion.

Temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said: "We expect pub gardens will be busy this weekend with people taking full advantage of the easing of these restrictions.

“This third lockdown has been challenging and the lifting of restrictions is a welcome step forward on the roadmap out of lockdown.

“We want people to enjoy themselves but to do so safely and sensibly, following the instructions of staff at premises."