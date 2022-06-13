Temperatures could climb above 30C in Norfolk this week

Norfolk could see temperatures of above 30C by the end of this week - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk is set to see the hottest day of the year so far this week as temperatures could reach above 30C.

Temperatures are predicted to increase throughout the week as high pressure moves in.

According to Norwich-based Weatherquest, today will see highs of 21C with temperatures reaching 24C tomorrow.

Wednesday will see highs of 25C and the mercury is set to reach 26C on Thursday.

Friday looks set to be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures climbing above 30C in some parts of Norfolk.

The weekend could bring thunderstorms and showers, which will see temperatures drop.

The Met Office has said that the coming months could bring heatwaves which it previously warned are becoming more likely due to climate change.

The NHS advises that people stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, keep hydrated, use sunscreen and wear loose-fitting clothes.