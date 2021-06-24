Temperatures could reach 21C in Norfolk and Waveney this weekend

Published: 10:38 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 10:49 AM June 24, 2021

Temperatures could reach highs of 21C over the weekend - but there is a mix of cloud and light showers on its way.

Forecasters say Friday will start cloudy with light rain but that the weekend is expected to be drier.

Adam Dury, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said temperatures could rise to around 20C to 21C on those days. It will be cooler on the coast.

He said: "On Friday it will be cloudy with showery light rain and drizzle in the morning, but this should clear to bring a mostly dry afternoon with some sunshine, although the small chance of some light showers from thicker cloud. Temperatures reaching highs of 20C.

"On Saturday, most of the region will have a dry day with sunny spells, but the small chance of a light afternoon shower in the south of the region. Again temperatures around 20C but cooler on the Norfolk coast with a north easterly wind.

"On Sunday, its staying humid with some sunshine, but rather a lot of cloud around which may bring some showery rain during the afternoon. Maximum 21C in any sunshine."

The final supermoon of the year is expected this evening (June 24), the celestial event is expected to be visible at dusk.