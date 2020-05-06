Search

Arctic winds will bring big weather contrasts over VE Bank Holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:53 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 06 May 2020

Temperatures are set to reach up to 23 degrees Celsius in parts of Norfolk on Friday, but will have plunged to 10 degrees by Sunday. Pic: ANTONY KELLY

Temperatures are set to reach up to 23 degrees Celsius in parts of Norfolk on Friday, but will have plunged to 10 degrees by Sunday. Pic: ANTONY KELLY

Temperatures are set to soar for part of the VE Day Bank Holiday weekend, but people should brace themselves for a sudden change to chillier weather.

Before the coronavirus pandemic led to lockdown restrictions, the early May Day bank holiday had been moved to Friday.

That was so people could mark the 75th anniversary of Victory In Europe day - a key event in the ending of the Second World War.

However,the COVID-19 restrictions mean that street parties which had been planned to honour the occasion have had to be scrapped.

People will not be able to celebrate in the way they had intended - on a day when temperatures reach as high as 23 degrees Celsius in parts of Norfolk.

But, forecasters said, despite the warm temperatures, there could also be showers

And the warm weather will not last beyond Saturday.

That is because north and north easterly winds will bring a blast of Arctic chill to the county on Sunday.

Those winds will send temperatures plunging steeply to 10 degrees Celsius.

Phil Garner, forecaster at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said: “The weather for Thursday is pretty good and then going into Friday, there will be a fine start and temperatures could get up to 22 to 23 degrees.

“But there is a chance of a few showers going into the afternoon and it will be similar on Saturday.

“It will start dry and then there’s a chance of showers in the afternoon, particularly in the west of the region.

“Temperatures will be about 20 to 21 degrees.”

Mr Garner said the weather would then change dramatically on Sunday.

He said: “A real change will come because of north to north easterly winds.

“Those winds will drag air in from the Arctic Circle.

“It will have warmed up a little bit on the way over, but it will feel cold.”

He said there would be a cloudy start to the day and the potential for showers, but they would clear later.

But he said temperatures would only reach the 10 degrees mark, a considerable contrast on the previous days.

Those sorts of temperatures, Mr Garner, said, would continue into Monday, although he said that day was likely to be dry.

