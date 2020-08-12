Video

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

People in Norfolk and Suffolk are likely to have to wait a little longer for the showers and thunderstorms which some other parts of the country have been experiencing.

While a Met Office yellow weather warning of thunderstorms is in place, including Norfolk and Suffolk, for today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday), forecasters at Weatherquest said it was unlikely the counties would see much rain until Thursday night at earliest.

Adam Dury, from the University Of East Anglia-based forecasters said: “It’s pretty unlikely that we’ll see any rain in Norfolk for the next couple of days.

“There might be a few spots tomorrow, but nothing which will make any difference to anybody’s gardens.”

Mr Dury said: “There’s a slightly higer chance for Norfolk and East Anglia through Thursday evening, for most of Friday and going into the weekend.

“There could be rain and thunderstorms on Friday, but the easterly winds have meant we have yet to see the thunderstorms and rain which some other parts of the UK have had.”

Today will see another hot, sunny and dry day in East Anglia, with early clouds disappearing, There will be a light east or northeasterly wind and a maximum temperature of 33C.

The Met Office has a more serious amber warning pertaining to eastern Scotland between Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeen.

An amber warning means people should be on alert for flash flooding and building damage from lightning strikes, floodwaters and hailstones.

Delays to public transport, difficult driving conditions and possible road closures could also follow, while deep and fast floodwater could be a threat to human life.

Under its yellow warning, the Met Office is predicting storms in particular for the north-west, north Wales and the West Midlands for Wednesday and Thursday.

Ten properties in Lancashire were affected by flooding on Tuesday following overnight storms, the Environment Agency said.

The rainfall caused the Burrow Beck waterway in Scotforth, south Lancaster, to rise by almost a metre in less than three hours, the agency’s flood risk manager Andy Brown said.

Climate change could lead to more “tropical nights” in the future where after-dark temperatures in the UK do not fall below 20C (68F), meteorologists have warned.

The Met Office said a warming climate will lead to more heatwaves in the future, as well as hotter evenings, which could begin to impact people’s health.

Four so-called tropical nights have been recorded in the UK so far this year, with three occurring since August 8 and one recorded on June 25, Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said.

Overnight temperatures on Monday peaked at 21.2C (70.2F) at St James’ Park and Heathrow in London.

Ms Maxey told the PA news agency: “With climate change and a warming climate, we will see more tropical nights.

“There’s no doubt about that.

“Heatwaves are more likely, and so as well as more days we are going to see warmer nights.

“From a health point of view, the warm nights become an issue, because if you have a hot day and cool night, then people who have long-term health problems and the elderly have a chance to cool down.”