More good weather on the way as region experiences hottest day of the year

PUBLISHED: 17:46 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 19 April 2019

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The region experienced its hottest day of the year so far as temperature soared to almost 23C.

Thousands of people flocked to the coast today (April 19) to make the most of the clear skies and warm weather.

But Norwich-based forecasting service Weatherquest said it was the inland areas that saw the hottest temperatures on Good Friday.

The mercury soared to 22.7C at Santon Downham in Thetford Forest in the afternoon - marking the region's warmest day of year so far.

Meanwhile, Marham in West Norfolk, saw temperatures reach 22C.

Despite the popularity of the county's coast, forecaster Chris Bell said temperatures peaked at just 13C in Cromer and Weybourne.

Mr Bell said the drop in coastal temperature was due to a north easterly wind being cooled by the low sea temperatures.

Saturday is forecast to be yet another warm, dry day, with highs of up to 23C in some areas.

Sunday and Easter Monday is expected to be dry, but with temperatures around 21C.

