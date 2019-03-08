Video

Weather for Royal Norfolk Show looking dry and balmy, forecasters say

Showjumping in the main ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018, where temperatures reached the mid to high 20s. The forecast for the 2019 show is dry - but not quite as hot. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

People attending one of the biggest events in Norfolk's calendar this week can leave their umbrellas and welly boots at home, according to forecasters.

Vivienne Clifford-Jackson keeps the sun at bay at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Picture: Sonya Duncan Vivienne Clifford-Jackson keeps the sun at bay at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Royal Norfolk Show is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday - and the weather forecast is looking favourable after a scorching show in 2018.

Up to 90,000 people are expected to flock to the Norfolk Showground for the event, which showcases the best of Norfolk from livestock to holiday opportunities.

Despite predictions of storms in the run-up to the show, Chris Bell, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said show-goers can expect dry and fresher conditions as the humidity drops.

"They have picked a good time for it this year as it will be dry on both days," he said.

The Royal Norfolk Show 2018 . Picture: Sonya Duncan The Royal Norfolk Show 2018 . Picture: Sonya Duncan

"The other good news is that today and tomorrow will be fairly hot and humid-feeling days whereas by Wednesday and Thursday there is a north-easterly breeze developing so temperatures will be in the low 20s.

"It should be a nice couple of days, a bit breezy in the mornings so you might require a light jacket or cardigan, but it will probably be short sleeves by the afternoon."

For those setting up at the Norfolk Showground before the event, there is a risk of rain.

Two Met Office weather warnings for thunderstorms are in place for Monday and Tuesday, with heavy rain possible, but Mr Bell said the wetter weather was likely to track up the west side of Norfolk and Suffolk.

"The main risk is probably Monday afternoon when we have a chance for some showers and particularly early morning on Tuesday there is a chance of some thunderstorms, but I think most of those are going to stay west of the showground so with any luck we are going to get away with it," he said.

