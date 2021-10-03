'Wet and windy': Weather in Norfolk this week

Published: 9:42 AM October 3, 2021

Autumn is officially here and so is the wet and windy weather.

It’s time to dig out your jumpers and waterproofs as Norfolk is set for cooler and wetter conditions this upcoming week.

Scattered showers are predicted this afternoon [Sunday October 3] which could be heavy and blustery at times, but this will fade into the evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 16C.

Tonight, most parts of the region should stay dry. But a band of showers could affect the far south before dawn. We could see a minimum temperature of 9C.

On Monday October 4, there could be early showers across the south, then easing away east. Otherwise, a fine morning with sunny spells but rather breezy.

You may also want to watch:

Further scattered showers could develop through the afternoon, but many parts staying dry and temperatures reaching highs of 16C.

Predicting conditions from Tuesday to Thursday, the Met Office online it writes: “Cloud and rain spreading east Tuesday, windy at times.

“Rather cloudy start Wednesday, with some rain possible, but also brighter spells later.

“Drier Thursday, with sunny spells and variable cloud.”