Search

Advanced search

Temperatures to drop below freezing in parts of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:17 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 01 January 2019

WINTER. FROST

WINTER. FROST

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A mild, cloudy start to 2019 is set to give way to much colder temperatures as northwesterly winds bring widespread frost and freezing fog to Norfolk.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures will steadily drop during the first week of 2019, with parts of Norfolk set to reach lows of -2C on Tuesday night.

The chilly conditions will be bought to region by north westerly winds.

North Norfolk is set to experience some of the breeziest conditions, with more chance of the odd isolated shower than other parts of the region.

The low temperatures are set to stick around until the weekend.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ilford mum one of 25 to have baby delivered on Christmas Day at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Vehicle seized after driver was stopped due to the manner of their driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

THE LOWDOWN: All you need to know ahead of Brentford v Norwich City

Emi Buendia's classy finish was the difference as Norwich beat Brentford 1-0 at Carrow Road in October, but the midfielder is out injured currently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

Traffic builds up around Carlton Colville Primary School at the end of the school day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because of ring road roundabout work

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists