Temperatures to drop below freezing in parts of Norfolk

WINTER. FROST (c) copyright newzulu.com

A mild, cloudy start to 2019 is set to give way to much colder temperatures as northwesterly winds bring widespread frost and freezing fog to Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures will steadily drop during the first week of 2019, with parts of Norfolk set to reach lows of -2C on Tuesday night.

The chilly conditions will be bought to region by north westerly winds.

North Norfolk is set to experience some of the breeziest conditions, with more chance of the odd isolated shower than other parts of the region.

The low temperatures are set to stick around until the weekend.