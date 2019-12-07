Search

Warning over windy weather and coastal flooding for weekend

07 December, 2019 - 09:19
A dramatic image showing waves crashing into the sea wall at Cromer at high tide. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A dramatic image showing waves crashing into the sea wall at Cromer at high tide. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

People in the region could be facing a gusty few days, with wind speeds of up to 55mph predicted.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at UEA-based Weatherquest, tweeted to say wind speeds would be picking up over the next few days.

He said on Saturday night they would reach 40mph to 45mph, dipping slightly to 35mph to 40mph on Sunday.

Overnight on Sunday Mr Holley said they would sit at around 35mph to 50mph, and on Monday they could pick up to 40mph to 45mph or even 50mph to 55mph in north Norfolk.

He warned that, then, there would be large wave and some risk of coastal flooding.

A Met Office weather warning has been put in place for the west of the county.

