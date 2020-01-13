Search

Warning in place as 50mph winds set to batter Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 20:18 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:18 13 January 2020

Norfolk is under a weather warning for strong winds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk is under a weather warning for strong winds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk will be bracing itself for high winds of up to 50mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the country for strong winds on Tuesday.

In Norwich gusts of 30mph are expected at 1pm, gradually increasing over the course of the afternoon and evening to reach 50mph from 8pm onwards.

Forecasters warned delays are to be expected on bus and train services and drivers may face disruptions on roads.

Short term loss of power and other services is also possible, while some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves.

Across the country, the Met Office said winds may reach 60mph or 70mph in exposed coastal and hilly areas.

Heavy rainfall may also cause problems.

