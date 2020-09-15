Warmest September day in four years
PUBLISHED: 21:08 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:08 15 September 2020
Archant
Temperatures across Norfolk and Suffolk were scorching on the warmest September day for four years.
Continuing sweltering conditions saw the mercury level rise to 29.4C at Santon Downham, near Thetford, on Tuesday.
In Norfolk, figures from the Met Office show temperatures soared to 26C in Norwich, 24C in Great Yarmouth and 27C in King’s Lynn.
It was the warmest day in September in the East Anglia since 2016, according to meteorologist Dan Holley from the Norwich based Weatherquest.
Elsewhere across the UK, temperatures reached 31.3C at Frittenden in Kent, while 30C heat was felt at London’s St James’s Park, Cavendish in Suffolk and Writtle in Essex.
According to the Met Office, the last time it recorded a September temperature of 30C or more was back in 2016 when 34.4C was logged in Gravesend in Kent.
You may also want to watch:
Since digital records began in 1961, there had only been six previous years where temperatures of 30C or more were recorded in September: 1961, 1973, 1999, 2006, 2013 and 2016.
A Met Office verified heatwave requires three consecutive days of temperatures above a certain threshold.
In London this is 28C, in counties near the capital such as Essex it is 27C, while further away in areas such as Dorset and Somerset it is 26C.
Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said: “We’ve only had two days so far, so technically we are not in heatwave conditions yet.
“However tomorrow we are forecasting to see temperatures of 27C to 29C across parts of southern and south-east England tomorrow afternoon.
“So by tomorrow, we will then officially classify it as a heatwave for some areas.”
On Wednesday, temperatures are set to reach 22C in Norwich according to the Met Office, while the weather is forecast to be cloudy and change to sunny intervals by late morning.
Light showers and temperatures of 20C are forecast for Great Yarmouth, while sunny intervals changing to clouds and temperatures of 20C are forecast in King’s Lynn.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.