Weather forecast to warm up in time for Easter weekend

Warmer weather is on the way for Easter. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

The chilly spell which Norfolk and Suffolk has experienced recently is expected to break by the Easter weekend, with warm weather being forecast.

Parts of the region woke to frost on Monday morning, but forecasters say temperatures will rise throughout the week to give a drug and warm bank holiday weekend.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “Monday is a dry day with a little bit of cloud around first thing.

“Temperatures are set to be a little higher, around 11-12C (52-54F)

“It is generally looking to stay dry.

“There’s a similar chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon in the west with temperatures of around 13-14C (55-57F).

“Then on Wednesday, a small chance of a shower with temperatures of 15-16C (59-61F).

“Then dry again on for Thursday and Friday with temperatures a little warmer - touching 15-16C (59-61F) maybe up to 18-19C (64-66F) possibly 20C (68F) on Friday.”