Weather: Next week set to be warm but cloudy in Norfolk
- Credit: Carmina McConnell
Norfolk is set to see a cloudy few days next week.
The Met Office has forecast a warm but cloudy week with little chance of showers.
Monday is set to be cloudy across the county with a high of 18C for the north and east of Norfolk and 19C for the west and south, with a 10pc chance of rain.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday, retaining the warmer temperatures of 19C and low chance of rain.
Wednesday will have a high of 20C in east Norfolk, with some sun in the morning across the county but mostly cloud.
Thursday may be wet for some parts of the county, with 40pc rain predicted for east and south Norfolk around 4pm.
Friday is predicted to be a little cooler, with highs of only 15C and 16C across the county. The day should be sunny, changing to partly cloudy in the early evening.
The weekend will also be cloudy, with a cooler temperature of 18C. There will be some sun and a low chance of rain.
Overall, the south of the county is set to be slightly warmer than the north.