WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer Archant

Footage from a north Norfolk coastal village has shown the dramatic extent of the winter surge flooding.

The village of Walcott was on a flood alert this morning (Tuesday, December 8), but newly installed drains ensured the community escaped unscathed.

But this video of the coastal road captured at 9.30am this morning shows the extent the surface was submerged under water as waves crashed over the sea wall.

Harry Spencer, 23, a roofing contractor from Bacton, shot the video as his friend Jason Gotts drove an off-road vehicle along the seafront.

He said: “Police shut the road off not long after this.

“It was along the seafront - I’m not really sure how deep the water was if I’m honest.

“We were in a Landrover Discovery 4x4 at the time.”

The flood alert for the area was announced on Monday, January 7, and withdrawn at 12.11pm on Tuesday, January 8, as the Environment Agency said the risk had passed and the water levels had fallen.