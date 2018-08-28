Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

PUBLISHED: 16:27 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 January 2019

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

Archant

Footage from a north Norfolk coastal village has shown the dramatic extent of the winter surge flooding.

The village of Walcott was on a flood alert this morning (Tuesday, December 8), but newly installed drains ensured the community escaped unscathed.

But this video of the coastal road captured at 9.30am this morning shows the extent the surface was submerged under water as waves crashed over the sea wall.

Harry Spencer, 23, a roofing contractor from Bacton, shot the video as his friend Jason Gotts drove an off-road vehicle along the seafront.

He said: “Police shut the road off not long after this.

Harry Spencer, and Jason Gotts who was driving the 4x4. Photo: Harry SpencerHarry Spencer, and Jason Gotts who was driving the 4x4. Photo: Harry Spencer

“It was along the seafront - I’m not really sure how deep the water was if I’m honest.

“We were in a Landrover Discovery 4x4 at the time.”

The flood alert for the area was announced on Monday, January 7, and withdrawn at 12.11pm on Tuesday, January 8, as the Environment Agency said the risk had passed and the water levels had fallen.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery remains over activity behind metal fence on empty land

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’– locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists