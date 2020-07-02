Video

Wet and windy weather predicted for this weekend as pubs, bars and restaurants reopen

A forecaster has warned this weekend “could be a letdown” in terms of weather as bars, restaurants and pubs plan to reopen.

In what has been dubbed Super Saturday, July 4 is when cinemas, bars, pubs, restaurants, campsites and caravan parks and places of worship can reopen.

Businesses can only reopen if they are COVID-19 secure and people can maintain social distancing.

Chris Bell, weather forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “It is going to be an unsettled weekend. I suspect it is going to be a little bit of a letdown for some people weather-wise.

“Saturday morning is looking fairly cloudy and wet. There will be rain on and off during the morning and in the early afternoon. It will be quite breezy with gusts of 30-40mph on Saturday and Sunday.”

He added that there would be the chance of showers on Sunday morning but on balance Sunday would be a better day.