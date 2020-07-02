Search

Advanced search

Video

Wet and windy weather predicted for this weekend as pubs, bars and restaurants reopen

PUBLISHED: 08:52 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 02 July 2020

Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell. Photo supplied by Chris Bell

Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell. Photo supplied by Chris Bell

chris bell

A forecaster has warned this weekend “could be a letdown” in terms of weather as bars, restaurants and pubs plan to reopen.

In what has been dubbed Super Saturday, July 4 is when cinemas, bars, pubs, restaurants, campsites and caravan parks and places of worship can reopen.

Businesses can only reopen if they are COVID-19 secure and people can maintain social distancing.

MORE: Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

Chris Bell, weather forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “It is going to be an unsettled weekend. I suspect it is going to be a little bit of a letdown for some people weather-wise.

“Saturday morning is looking fairly cloudy and wet. There will be rain on and off during the morning and in the early afternoon. It will be quite breezy with gusts of 30-40mph on Saturday and Sunday.”

He added that there would be the chance of showers on Sunday morning but on balance Sunday would be a better day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

“It won’t be like Bournemouth beach” Reassurances as rugby pitch to be turned into beer garden

Fakenham rugby club are transforming their pitch into a social distance beer garden on July 4. Picture: Aaron McMillan

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.