200 Norfolk homes still without power after storm damage

Gale force winds and trees brought down by Storm Eunice have damaged power lines. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Engineers are still working to restore electricity to 200 homes in Norfolk after Storm Eunice caused widespread damage to overhead power lines.

UK Power Networks said the storm had seen it recording a "month's worth of faults in a day", meaning thousands of homes were without power for 24 hours and some disconnected for 48 hours.

Fallen trees and strong winds have left around 2,500 homes across the East of England still without power - 200 of those are in Norfolk.

The areas affected are scattered across the county and include Shouldham Thorpe, Dereham, and the Thetford, Wymondham and Diss areas.

UK Power Network map showing areas affected across the county as of 4.45pm on Monday. - Credit: UK Power Networks/Google

A spokesperson at UK Power Networks said: "Engineers are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to customers in Norfolk.

"We appreciate how disruptive this is to people’s lives. We all rely on power for so much these days and as a company we take our responsibility to deliver power very seriously

"Some customers have been without power for longer than we would usually expect, due to extensive damage caused to overhead power lines by exceptional 80mph winds in Storm Eunice on Friday.

"This was the biggest storm for more than a decade, in terms of the number of faults on the network."

The spokesperson added it interrupted power to 679,700 homes and businesses.

CEO Basil Scarsella said the firm is making "goodwill payments" to those worst affected by power cuts and who have been without power for 24 hours.