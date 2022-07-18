Get used to extreme weather - UEA scientist's verdict on heatwave

Asher Minns, executive director at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia (UEA), Norwich Research Park on a walk with his daughter Myrtle Picture: Asher Minns - Credit: Archant

A climate scientist from the University of East Anglia has warned that extreme weather conditions are something people need to get used to - and not just soaring temperatures.

Asher Minns from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research said spates of extreme weather - such as the current heatwave - were becoming increasingly common.

"Seven of the hottest summers on record have been since 1990," he said. "That to me speaks volumes and says that extreme heat in the summer is becoming more and more frequent.

"Older people will remember the heatwave of 1976 which was so unusual at the time that it has really stuck with people. But now it is much less unusual."

Mr Minns, executive director of the UEA-based research centre, said the reason extreme heat is so noticeable in the United Kingdom is that the country's infrastructure is not designed to cope with the heat in the same way countries with warmer climates are.

He said this had to change, with the onus on decision-makers and planners.

"For the every man or woman there is not a great deal they can do apart from react to the heat and try to keep cool," he said.

"This is much more for policy-makers and builders who have to make sure our infrastructure is fit for the future.

"There are hundreds of thousands of houses that have been built in the past few decades that are already needing retrofitting because they are not fit for purpose."

Mr Minns added that extreme weather conditions were now a fact of life.

He said: "The planet is the warmest it has been in thousands of years, but it is more than that.

"Extreme weather is going to be more and more frequent - whether it is these hot summers or flooding in the winter. It is just something we have got now.

"People who study the climate have seen this happening for decades, but it seems to be happening quicker than any super computer ever predicted."