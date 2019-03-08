Search

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 21:16 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:16 16 March 2019

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

Pete Harvey

A large tree has come down in Norwich city centre.

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Photo: Jess LongA fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Photo: Jess Long

It happened at around 7.30pm where London Street meets Bedford Street.

And general manager of the Cosy Club restaurant, Pete Harvey, had to chop off branches with a saw to ensure customers could still get inside.

Passersby were taking photos and congregating around the tree at around 9pm, but there was no sign of any authority to deal with the fallen tree.

Operations director at the Cosy Club, Paul Alexander, said he had phoned the council, and also Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, but so far no one had arrived.

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Photo: Josh AldredA fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Photo: Josh Aldred

“The good thing is no one got hurt,” he said.

It was not clear what had caused the tree to fall but a yellow weather warning has been in place for strong winds.

The Orwell Bridge is Suffolk was closed on Saturday due to high winds.

And Westlegate in Norwich remains closed after cladding fell from a block of flats on Thursday due to the gusty weather.

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Photo:Josh AldredA fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Photo:Josh Aldred

Conditions are expected to ease on Sunday, with Met Office warnings due to lift overnight.

