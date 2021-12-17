Travel disruption and delays predicted as fog warning issued for Norfolk

Norfolk will be covered in a blanket of fog from this evening until Saturday. - Credit: Archant

People travelling across Norfolk could face disruption after a fog warning was put in place until Saturday.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, covers the county and is in place until Saturday, December 18.

It could see drivers face slower journey times and public transport delayed, with a chance flights could also be affected.

Fog is expected be locally dense in places today, Friday, December 17, while tomorrow it is expected to be slow to clear and may persist for much of the day in places.

The Met Office says it expects the fog will begin to become more widespread this evening and overnight.



