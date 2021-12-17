News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Travel disruption and delays predicted as fog warning issued for Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:25 PM December 17, 2021
Archive image of Norwich covered in fog. A yellow weather warning is currently in place across the r

Norfolk will be covered in a blanket of fog from this evening until Saturday. - Credit: Archant

People travelling across Norfolk could face disruption after a fog warning was put in place until Saturday.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, covers the county and is in place until Saturday, December 18.

It could see drivers face slower journey times and public transport delayed, with a chance flights could also be affected.

Fog is expected be locally dense in places today, Friday, December 17, while tomorrow it is expected to be slow to clear and may persist for much of the day in places.

The Met Office says it expects the fog will begin to become more widespread this evening and overnight.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination site in Liberty Shopping

Coronavirus | Video

What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Agnes Davy was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017. She died earlier this year, aged 58.

Obituary

Tributes paid to 'clever and kind' radiographer after death aged 58

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich magician and entertainer Robbie James celebrating his success Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigations

Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon