Search

Advanced search

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

PUBLISHED: 08:32 16 February 2020

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Passengers are facing delays and cancellations this morning, as engineers check train lines for damage following a night of heavy wind.

Greater Anglia has cancelled trains to Ingatestone and Cambridge due to storm Dennis.

A yellow weather warning for gale-force winds is in place in the region until midday.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday the county was hit by winds of nearly 60mph, with gusts in Weybourne in North Norfolk reaching 58mph.

However, forecasters are predicting Dennis will ease off into the afternoon.

East Anglian based forecaster Weatherquest said weather would turn "brighter and drier" after lunch, with top temperatures around 15 C.

Have you been affected by storm Dennis? Contact us on bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A red rag to a bull’ - fury over National Park signs put up in Broads village

Road signs installed in Loddon by the Broads Authority (BA) to promote the Broads as a national park have sparked an outcry over “misleading” wording. Photo: Kay Mason Billig

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Address sealed after man’s body found

A body has been found in Oak Avenue, Loddon. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Martin Lewis: If you’re a customer of this company, you’ve been legally robbed

Wonga customers will receive little payout following the Wonga collapse, writes Martin Lewis. Picture: Money Saving Expert/Getty

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool

Sadio Mane rifles Liverpool's winner in 1-0 Premier League victory at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Address sealed after man’s body found

A body has been found in Oak Avenue, Loddon. Picture: Lauren De Boise

See inside £750,000 Norwich property currently used as Airbnb

A five bedroom house in Earlham Road, Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Sowerbys
Drive 24