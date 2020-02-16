STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind
PUBLISHED: 08:32 16 February 2020
Archant
Passengers are facing delays and cancellations this morning, as engineers check train lines for damage following a night of heavy wind.
Greater Anglia has cancelled trains to Ingatestone and Cambridge due to storm Dennis.
A yellow weather warning for gale-force winds is in place in the region until midday.
You may also want to watch:
Yesterday the county was hit by winds of nearly 60mph, with gusts in Weybourne in North Norfolk reaching 58mph.
However, forecasters are predicting Dennis will ease off into the afternoon.
East Anglian based forecaster Weatherquest said weather would turn "brighter and drier" after lunch, with top temperatures around 15 C.
Have you been affected by storm Dennis? Contact us on bethany.wales@archant.co.uk