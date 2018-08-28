Total lunar eclipse will take place amid freezing temperatures across region

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind the Earth. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Early risers will get the chance to see a total lunar eclipse bathe the moon in red light on what is expected to be another chilly day across the region.

The eclipse is set to begin around 4.41am on Monday (January 21) with the best views at around 5.15am for UK sky gazers.

The reason the moon will look red on this occasion is that a total lunar eclipse – in which the earth’s shadow completely covers the moon – causes the sun’s light to pass through the earth’s atmosphere before reaching the moon.

Those up at that time will experience temperatures of between 0C and -6C with frost and light winds also expected.

The freezing start to the week follows the coldest temperatures of the winter over the weekend, with Santon Downham, at -7.2C, the coldest place in the region yesterday. Other notable cold spots included Houghton Hall, where temperatures fell to -6.3C, and Monks Wood where it was -5.3C.