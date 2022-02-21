News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Family 'terrified' after suspected tornado destroys garden and damages home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:11 PM February 21, 2022
Joshua, Bernice, Richard and Callum Higgins at their home in Denton which has been wrecked by that t

Joshua, Bernice, Richard and Callum Higgins at their home in Denton which has been wrecked by that they believe to have been a minature tornado. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

A family was left “terrified” after a suspected tornado destroyed their garden, pulled tiles off their roof and “snapped trees like twigs”. 

Bernice and Richard Higgins said they were startled when their power cut out and what sounded like a "jet engine" hovering above their home in Denton on Sunday evening [February 20].

It started at around 6.30pm, when Mrs Higgins said she saw a flash of green and blue outside of their windows in Norwich Road and then an "almighty roar", which lasted for a about minute.

Joshua, Bernice, Richard and Callum Higgins at their home in Denton which has been wrecked by that t

Joshua, Bernice, Richard and Callum Higgins at their home in Denton which has been wrecked by that they believe to have been a minature tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

Although the family were braced for the impact of Storm Franklin, which remained over Norfolk until 1pm on Monday, February 21, Mr Higgins said they had never experienced something so powerful.

The event had pulled down a live power line which left the community in darkness and police were called to secure the scene. 

Mr Higgins and members of the public also helped to remove fallen trees from the road, but they wouldn't realise the full impact of the storm until sunrise.

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini t

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The father-of-two said: "It was pretty terrifying. But it was the noise which scared us the most.

Most Read

  1. 1 Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening
  2. 2 Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin
  3. 3 Schools closed and trees down as Storm Franklin hits Norfolk
  1. 4 ‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Fan's fury at Norwich match date change
  2. 5 Car trapped in heavy flooding near the A11 amid Storm Franklin disruption
  3. 6 Precariously perched clifftop properties facing demolition
  4. 7 Shock as front of couple's house falls off in storm
  5. 8 Obituary: Family's heartbreak after death of 'beautiful boy' Henry, aged 18
  6. 9 Canaries star granted UK stay after battle
  7. 10 Busy city road blocked due to fallen tree

"Where we live we have a field to the rear of us, which is open for miles. So we are used to strong winds, but we have never experienced anything like this.

"We are the worst hit house. It looks like a bomb has gone off in the back garden. Our shed, green house and fencing are completely destroyed.

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini t

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

"We have had 90mph winds before and it has been fine. But looking at the destruction and trees snapped like twigs, we are convinced it was a tornado. It was surreal."

Mr Higgins and his neighbours say they are convinced that it was more than just strong winds which passed over their homes.

One of the trees which had its top blown off at the Higgins' family home in Denton during what they

One of the trees which had its top blown off at the Higgins' family home in Denton during what they believe to have been a mini tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

And now Dan Holley, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, has confirmed that it is possible what they experienced was a tornado.

"Based on where there postcode is and looking at the radar pattern, it would put them in a favourable area for a tornado," he said.

"Winds on this line were gusting at 70 to 80mph quite easily, regardless of whether there were any tornados.

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini t

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"But what you tend to find when a tornado has hit is very concentrated but significant damage in a small area – which is what this sounds like.

"It would be hard to confirm either way. But this is quite convincing."

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini t

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini t

The Higgins' family home in Denton which has been wrecked by what they believe to have been a mini tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

The top of one of the trees which blew off at the Higgins' family home in Denton during what they be

The top of one of the trees which blew off at the Higgins' family home in Denton during what they believe to have been a mini tornado. - Credit: Archant

Damage to one of the Higgins' family cars at their home in Denton which was caused by roof tiles bei

Damage to one of the Higgins' family cars at their home in Denton which was caused by roof tiles being ripped off of their home in what they believe to have been a mini tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

Joshua, Bernice, Richard and Callum Higgins at their home in Denton which has been wrecked by that t

Joshua, Bernice, Richard and Callum Higgins at their home in Denton which has been wrecked by that they believe to have been a minature tornado. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant


Diss News
Bungay News

Don't Miss

Major storm damage has brought down fencing at the lion enclosure at Africa Alive!

Lion enclosure destroyed as Storm Eunice hits zoo

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Chivers

Investigations

Takeaways and no dancefloor - Couples claim wedding firm ruined big day

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Rachelle Lubi-Hallam, 23, who is fighting with the Home Office and the Department of Works and Pensi

Investigations

UK artist told by DWP she is 'not British' - and ordered to pay back £4.5k

Joel Adams

person
Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon