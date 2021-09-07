News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

What will the weather be like in Norfolk today?

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:57 AM September 7, 2021    Updated: 9:12 AM September 7, 2021
Boats on the River Bure at Acle during a heatwave in July.Picture: James Bass

Boats on the River Bure at Acle during a heatwave in July.Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Today will be amongst the hottest days of the year in Norfolk, as the county's mini-heatwave continues.

The Met Office reports the following:

At 9am, the weather will be 19C and still.

The temperature will steadily rise throughout the day, reaching 24C at 11am, and 27C at 1pm.

The peak temperature today will be around 28C from 3pm to 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

It will be slightly cooler towards the coast, with a high of 25C in Cromer at 3pm.

From there, the temperature will start to dip but it will remain warm.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  2. 2 9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor
  3. 3 Roadworks in Norfolk you need to be aware of this week
  1. 4 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
  2. 5 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
  3. 6 'A lot more work to do' - Piles of rubbish left after Sundown Festival
  4. 7 Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event
  5. 8 Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?
  6. 9 Man arrested in Norwich rape investigation
  7. 10 Bid for 31 homes in village is approved

Temperatures are expected to be around 27C at 5pm and 23C at 7pm.

The temperature will then drop into the teens — falling to around 19C at 10pm. 

There will be a gentle breeze throughout the day, picking up slightly in the evening, and there's a very low chance of rain.

Sunset will be at around 7.30pm.

After that it will likely be a warm night, with temperatures not falling between 17C and 18C until morning.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common Photo: Ron Graham

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
banksy cromer alain mansfield

Norfolk Live

Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Cromer land artist Alain Mansfield, who was behind the addition to the Banksy in Cromer.

No 'leeching' here - Artist who added to Banksy speaks out

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Alice Schollar, a nurse at NNUH, was spiked on a night out

'Absolutely terrifying' - Nurse collapses outside club after being drugged

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon