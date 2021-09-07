What will the weather be like in Norfolk today?

Published: 8:57 AM September 7, 2021 Updated: 9:12 AM September 7, 2021

Boats on the River Bure at Acle during a heatwave in July.Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Today will be amongst the hottest days of the year in Norfolk, as the county's mini-heatwave continues.

The Met Office reports the following:

At 9am, the weather will be 19C and still.

The temperature will steadily rise throughout the day, reaching 24C at 11am, and 27C at 1pm.

The peak temperature today will be around 28C from 3pm to 4pm.

It will be slightly cooler towards the coast, with a high of 25C in Cromer at 3pm.

From there, the temperature will start to dip but it will remain warm.

Temperatures are expected to be around 27C at 5pm and 23C at 7pm.

The temperature will then drop into the teens — falling to around 19C at 10pm.

There will be a gentle breeze throughout the day, picking up slightly in the evening, and there's a very low chance of rain.

Sunset will be at around 7.30pm.

After that it will likely be a warm night, with temperatures not falling between 17C and 18C until morning.