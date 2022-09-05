This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week

Some parts of Norfolk are to be hit by thunderstorms tonight - before the bad weather reaches more parts of the county from Wednesday.

Isolated areas of Norfolk will see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms overnight on Monday, September 5, and Tuesday, September 6, with the adverse conditions set to stick around all week.

According to Adam Dury, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, a scattering of showers and thunderstorms will make its way through the county until Friday (September 9).

He said: "The temperature is going to get progressively cooler as the week goes on and will be between 21C and 22C by Wednesday.

"Some isolated spots of Norfolk will see thunderstorms before Wednesday but thunderstorms will be scattered around more broadly from then."

It comes as much of England has been gripped by drought after some of the driest conditions in almost 90 years.

According to the Met Office, the country has had its joint hottest summer on record with an average temperature of 17.1C covering June, July and August 2022.